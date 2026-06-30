Trump’s latest White House ‘gift’ is being branded ‘tacky’ by critics

Gifts have long been a source of controversy for US president Donald Trump, with one large Qatari jet to be used as the new Air Force One sparking a significant backlash when it was unveiled earlier this month.

And now, the 80-year-old has taken to Truth Social to share a “golden gift to the White House” to mark “its 250th Birthday Year” – a golden eagle, attached to the Truman Balcony overseeing the South Lawn of the presidential building, with 11 stars on it.

It’s not known who provided the “gift”, with the image seemingly being AI-generated.

Nevertheless, X/Twitter users have since criticised the post, with former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger branding it “gross”:

Political commentator Jo Carducci, also known as JoJoFromJerz, tweeted: “Putting aside how f***ing tacky this s*** looks, why 11 stars?!? 11?”:





“History is full of fragile men who covered everything in gold to look powerful. It never ages well,” wrote progressive commentator Alex Cole:

“Honestly looks like s***,” tweeted Evan loves worf:

One account said Trump is “utterly obsessed with acting like Temu Liberace with gold leafed nonsense and other ugly trash he has covered the WH with inside/out”:





Of course, Trump is no stranger to making controversial changes to the White House, from the construction of the hugely controversial White House ballroom to the temporary structure built on the South Lawn for the UFC Freedom 250 event.

It comes after Kai Trump posted a behind the scenes video of her experience at UFC Freedom 250, with a guided tour of the White House – which she called “my house”.



The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.