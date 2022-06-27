Two women scolded the Democrats for asking for funds after Roe v Wade was overturned on Friday (24 June).

Political platform The Recount shared a clip of the women in conversation with an MSNBC reporter outside of the Supreme Court over the weekend.

"So I received the text message from Joe Biden's campaign yesterday saying that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v Wade and that it is my responsibility to then rush $15 to the Democratic National Party," said Zoe Warren.

She also said that she believed the message was "outrageous" because rights "should not be a fundraising point."

She added: "If [the Democrats] are going to keep campaigning on this point, they should actually do something about it."

The reporter then turned to the other woman, Julianne D'Eredita, and asked her what she was most worried about following the ruling.

"I'm most worried about what comes next," she said before noting that Roe v Wade was a precedent for other things such as "gay marriage, interracial marriage, and privacy in the bedroom."

People on Twitter didn't hesitate to share their thoughts on the women's sentiments.

One wrote: "President Biden can't do anything if there [are]2 current Dems who refuse to vote to get rid of the filibuster. And legislation won't pass because, again, we don't have the votes. So instead of pointing fingers, they should be encouraging [their] friends to get out there and vote."

"Democrats need to DO SOMETHING, but also, I'm not going to give them any money to compete & I can't be bothered to vote for them."

"I'm so tired. I hope all the sh*tposters on here are happy. You've convinced a generation of young people that voting isn't cool and nothing matters," another added.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also joined in on the discourse and said that there is still "time to fix this and act."

"We have been sounding the alarm about this for a long time.

"Some may want to go after the messenger, but we simply cannot make promises, hector people to vote, and then refuse to use our full power when they do," she wrote.

On Friday, the Supreme Court shared its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, which made the right to an abortion unconstitutional. This, therefore, reversed the decision in the Roe v Wade case.

In May, a draft opinion from the Court in February was leaked, which revealed the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion.

And in the 6-3 majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito noted that abortions essentially ensue a "profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views."

According to the Guttmacher Institute, research indicates that 26 states will outlaw or significantly restrict the abortion procedure.

