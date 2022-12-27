'Civil war breaks out in the US:' Putin aide posts 'absurd' predictions for 2023

An aide of Vladimir Putin's Russian government has posted a long and bizarre series of predictions for 2023 that were so strange that even Elon Musk responded.

Dmitry Medvedev who is the current Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation shared his ten 'futuristic hypotheses' for 2023 on Twitter on Monday and caused quite a stir for what he thinks will happen in the next 12 months.

One of Medvedev's weirdest claims was that a 'civil war' will break out in the United States which will see both California and Texas become independent as a result of the conflict with the latter forming a union with Mexico as an allied state. He added that after the war ends Elon Musk will be elected as president.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Musk, who is not beyond posting his own bizarre tweets, called the thread "absurd" claiming that it showed an "astonishing lack of awareness of the progress of artificial intelligence and sustainable energy."





The rest of Medvedev's predictions, which were strongly ridiculed on social media were as follows:



- Oil prices will rise to $150 a barrel.

- The UK will rejoin the European Union but the entire EU will collapse upon their return and the Euro will drop out of use.

- Poland and Hungary will occupy regions of the former Ukraine.

- The 'Fourth Reich' will be created which will encompass Germany, Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts.

- A war will break out between France and the 'Fourth Reich' resulting in Europe being divided and Poland being repartitioned in the process.

- Northern Ireland will rejoin the rest of Ireland after separating from the UK.

- The world's largest stock markets will leave the United States and Europe and move to Asia.

- The financial world will collapse after both the IMF and the World Bank crash causing the Euro and the Dollar to stop being circulated. Digital fiat currencies will instead replace them.

Medvedev ended his thread by saying: "Season greetings to you all, Anglo-Saxon friends, and their happily oinking piglets!"

The very odd thread is perhaps a little farfetched and doesn't seem to be based on any sort of science or research.

Needless to say, he's got a long way to go before he matches the standards of the world-renowned mystic Baba Vanga, who has predicted that the world will experience a solar storm and that a country will detonate a bioweapon in 2023.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

