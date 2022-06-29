Dominic Raab and Angela Rayner went head to head in today’s PMQs as Boris Johnson was attending a NATO summit in Madrid.

It was a chance for both the deputy PM and the deputy leader of the opposition to step up and impress – but all anyone could talk about afterwards was Raab winking at Angela Rayner.

Raab took issue with her stance on the rail strikes and accused Rayner of being a ‘champagne socialist’ after she attended a music festival. As Tory MPs were jeering Rayner, he winked at her from across the Commons.

As you’d expect, people had a lot to say about it – not least Rayner herself.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The MP for Ashton-under-Lyne replied to a comment from Labour MP Toby Perkins on Twitter, which said: “I will never unsee Dominic Raab’s wink from the despatch box at Angela Rayner. I feel soiled.”

Rayner said: “Imagine how I feel!”

Many social media users took issue with Raab’s wink and accused him of misogyny after the unexpected moment.



Raab accused the Labour deputy of "champagne socialism" after bringing up her visit to East Sussex's Glyndebourne opera house.

“She talks about working people. Where was she when the comrades were on the picket line last Thursday? Where was she when the Labour frontbench were joining them rather than standing up for the public?” she said.

“She was at the Glyndebourne music festival sipping champagne, listening to opera. Champagne socialism is back in the Labour Party.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.