US president Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions so far in his second term have ranged from a desire to buy Greenland, to making Canada the “51st state” of America and taking back the Panama Canal – and branding himself a “king” didn’t go down all too well either with citizens of a country which is proudly independent.

And it’s the latter which has become an issue once again, as Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Friday to share an article from The Sun which claims King Charles will reportedly make a “secret offer” to the US president during his next state visit.

“Plans are allegedly in the works to make the USA the next ‘associate member’ of the Commonwealth,” the report reads.

Commenting on the article, Trump wrote: “I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”

This remark was soon met with disbelief from social media users over on Twitter/X:

Memes ensued:

And one MAGA account was adamant “there’s definitely something else happening here”, as they couldn’t “think of anything that would p*** off the Patriot base more than going back under the British crown” – something that “Trump knows”:

Yet it seems staunch Republicans are already furious at Trump for eyeing up a move into the Commonwealth, as far-right broadcaster and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones released a video on Saturday night in which he fumed at the president for considering such an idea.

“Now I’ve got to tell President Trump: if you try to put King Charles as the head of the US government, ahead of the American people and our president, 1776 will commence again,” he raged, referencing the year in which the Declaration of Independence was adopted amid the American Revolution.

In the more than 14-minute-long video, Jones said learning of Trump’s remarks felt like “a punch in the stomach”, adding that while he ‘loves Trump’ and “what he’s doing”, the Republican politician sometimes “does just the most terrible things”.

He later went on to say: “If we actually joined [the Commonwealth] and put King Charles as the head of the United States under this contrast, when you sign this agreement, it would be crazy.”

Jones called on Trump to issue a statement on his previous remarks, saying it is “not funny at all” and that “you don’t joke about stuff like this”.

Meanwhile, Trump ally and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has expressed his support for the USA becoming an associate member of the Commonwealth.

“A Commonwealth with the USA would complete the alliance of the English-speaking peoples and help prevent the spread of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] influence,” he wrote on X on Friday.

