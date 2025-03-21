President Donald Trump was a proud parent in a recent interview where he described how Barron Trump has "an unbelievable aptitude in technology"... for simply turning on his laptop.

In an interview with Fox News presenter, Laura Ingraham, Trump was asked whether Barron's "aptitude" will see him follow in his footsteps by pursuing a career in business or politics.

After all, Trump previously praised Barron at his inauguration for helping secure the youth vote in the 2024 presidential election by doing interviews with popular podcasters such as Joe Rogan and Theo Von.

Barron Trump gestures after being acknowledged by his father US President Donald Trump during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.

"He knew the youth vote. You know we won the youth vote by 36 points and he was saying 'Dad you gotta go out and do this one or that one and we did a lot of them and he respects them all, he understood them very well," Trump said.

Melana Trump also credited Barron for the advice he gave his father on this topic.

“He's a grown young man. I'm very proud of him – about his knowledge, even about politics, and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people. He knows his generation,” she explained.

While most would assume business or politics would be possible career avenues for Barron, Trump provided a curveball with his response.

"Maybe technology," Trump replied, suggesting his youngest son may have a different career path ahead of him.

“He can look at a computer... I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back about five minutes later, he’s got his laptop, I say, ‘How do you do that?’ He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology," he added.





The 79-year-old president has since been mocked online over his comments as users believe this demonstrates the old age of the commander-in-chief and his lack of knowledge when it comes to technology.

"BREAKING: In a bizarre moment, the President of the United States expresses astonishment that his college-age son can turn a laptop on after he turned it off, wondering 'How'd you do that?' This is abnormal. A weekly cognitive test should be mandatory," Grassroots political organization, Really American, wrote.









One person posted: "Stop the press. Trump's son can turn on a laptop!!!!"













"Donald Trump admitting that he knows absolutely NOTHING about computers, technology, or young people. Beyond embarrassing," another person said.





"His aptitude is determined by turning on and off a laptop? Lmao gtfoh," a fourth person commented.









Someone else reacted: "Before you make fun of Barron Trump, try turning a laptop back on that’s been turned off, okay? It’s not so easy."





An X user posted how posted: "Am I misunderstanding or is he praising his son for turning on a laptop computer in less than 5 minutes?"

Another poked fun at the comments.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump says Elon Musk won’t be briefed on one key strategy plan, and the US is officially more unhappy than ever – but is Trump to blame?

