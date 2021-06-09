Donald Trump suggests he might ban Twitter in the US if he becomes president again in 2024

Donald Trump has hinted that he may ban Twitter in the US if he were to be re-elected as president again in 2024.

We all know Trump’s turbulent relationship with the platform.

It was a key tool throughout his presidency before he was permanently suspended on 8th January this year, following the Capitol insurrection.

Now, Trump has released a statement congratulating the African nation, Nigeria for banning Twitter.

The country “indefinitely suspended” the social media website, after Twitter deleted a tweet from Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari.

In the tweet, president Buhari implied he might take violent action against people in the southeast of the country.

The Nigerian president blames them for the recurring attacks on public infrastructure, CNN reported.

Trump said in his statement: “Congratulations to the country of Nigeria who just banned Twitter because they banned their president.

“More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech - all voices should be heard.

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold,” he asks: “Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil?”

Many would argue that Trump isn’t exactly the most qualified person to dictate good or evil either.

Trump then expresses his regret for not taking the same action when he was president - “Perhaps, I should have done it when I was president.”

Though, the former president should probably read up on the US Constitution as he seems to be forgetting the fact that the president doesn’t have unilateral power to do this - thanks to the First Amendment.

He then provides an insight into his relationship with the Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, saying that the billionaire “kept calling” him and “coming to the White House for dinner tell me how great I was.”

Oh to be a fly on the wall at that dinner table...

Finally, Trump ends his statement by hinting at running for president in four years time: “2024?”

Seemingly suggesting that banning Twitter would be on his agenda.

However, it’s not just Twitter that has faced the wrath of Trump.

He also recently attacked Facebook for extending his ban to two years on their site.

In a statement, Trump described the move as an “insult to the record-setting 75m people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election.”