During his presidency, barely a week would go by where there wasn’t a news story or new scandal over something bizarre that Donald Trump had reportedly said.

Arguably one of the strangest came in 2019 when Trump actually seriously enquired about buying the autonomous territory and the largest island in the world, Greenland, which belongs to Denmark.

Trump was apparently genuinely interested in buying Greenland but obviously wasn’t a key aim of his presidency. He even tweeted a meme of a Trump Tower being erected in a small village in the Arctic region.

Well, despite that seemingly being nothing more than one of the many bizarre footnotes in Trump’s presidency, it is still a topic of conversation for the Biden administration.

Joe Biden’s secretary of state Antony Blinken is currently visiting Greenland and was asked about this very question.

As reported by Reuters, during a press conference alongside Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod, Greenland’s premier Mute Egede, and foreign minister Pele Broberg, Blinken confirmed that it was “correct” that US no longer wanted to buy Greenland.

The topic was reportedly handled in good humour with Broberg adding that Blinken’s visit did not have any real estate intentions behind it. He said: “A real estate deal means land with nothing on it, nobody on it. Secretary Blinken has made it clear that he’s here for the people living in the Arctic, for the people living in Greenland.”

Well, at least that bizarre little story is now behind us and the people of Greenland can sleep easy knowing their nation isn’t about to become the world’s biggest building site.