Former US president Donald Trump appeared to stoop to a new low on Thursday, when following the death of his first wife Ivana Trump – at age 73 – he seemed to include a link to donate to his political campaign in an email to supporters.

The message included a screenshot of his statement on his ex-wife’s passing shared on his social media platform Truth Social, in which he said he was “very saddened” by the news.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children: Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric.

“She was so proud of them, as we were all proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana,” he wrote.

Screenshots of the email shared online show the message was then immediately followed by a very large red button saying ‘donate to save America’.

The email was sent by ‘Save America PAC’ – ‘Save America’ being Mr Trump’s new campaign slogan after losing the 2020 presidential election, and a Pac being a political action committee which collects donations.

Screenshots of the message were shared on Twitter by NBC reporter Andrea Mitchell and attorney Ron Filipkowski, and the public have said they aren’t really surprised by the move:

We can’t say we’re surprised by this, either.

Thankfully, Ms Trump’s children seemed to put out a statement with more dignity, announcing the death of their “beloved mother” with “deep sadness”.

“Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” they wrote.

