A former aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows testified that Donald Trump allegedly wanted to go to the Capitol alongside rioters on January 6th going so far as to become 'irate' with a Secret Service Agent.

On Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson testified in front of the House Select Committee describing how former president Trump and other White House officials reacted to the violent mob that emerged following Trump's rally on the Ellipse.

The former aide told the committee that Trump wanted to go back to the Capitol on January 6th despite security concerns.

Hutchinson recalled a conversation between herself and Anthony Ornato, the former White House chief of operations, who said Trump reacting 'irate' when he and a secret service agent Robert "Bobby" Engel refused to take him to the Capitol.

"The president said something to the affect of 'I'm the f-ing president take me up to the Capitol now'", Hutchinson testified.

Hutchinson said when Engel again refused to take Trump to the Capitol, the former President tried to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle.

"Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge toward Bobby Engel and when Mr. Ornato had recounted the story to me he motioned toward his clavicles," Hutchinson recalled.

The committee also showed a montage of various White House aides that prior to the January 6th Capitol attack, Trump wanted to head to the Capitol following his rally.

"I was aware of a desire of the President to potentially accompany the rally attendees to the Capitol," Nick Luna a former assistant to Trump testified.

As a top aid to Meadows, Hutchinson was present for the attack on the Capitol and witnessed meetings between the former president and other White House officials leading up to January 6th.

Her testimony comes as a surprise to many since she was only scheduled to appear in front of the committee as of yesterday.

