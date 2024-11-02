With the countdown officially on for the US election, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have rounded up their final speeches before Americans cast their votes for the next president on 5 November.

On Friday (1 November), both Trump and Harris hosted late-night rallies just six miles apart in Wisconsin's largest city.

However, things took a turn when Trump was left seething over technical issues at the Fiserv Forum.

The crowd grew frustrated by the sound levels, leading them to chant: "Fix the mic!"

Trump grabbed the microphone and held it closer to his mouth, saying: "I think this mic stinks. And then we don't pay the contractor. I say don't pay the contractor then they write a story, Trump doesn't pay his bills, he's a bad guy."

As the issue persisted, the Republican candidate said: "You’ve gotta be kidding. Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?"

The crowd cheered as Trump called it a "pretty stupid situation."

"I get so angry, I’m up here seething. I’m seething, I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic," he fumed.

Trump then made a deal with the crowd and asked them to pretend they could hear his speech and he'll come back and do another one "with a decent mic".

After holding the microphone for around 15 minutes, Trump complained about the weight.

"It’s like I’m weightlifting," he said, calling the faulty mic "heavy."

The footage soon surfaced on X/Twitter, with one calling the comments "embarrassing."

Another added: "Can you imagine him trying to do an actual job?"

Meanwhile, another quipped: "He loves Americans apparently."

