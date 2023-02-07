Trump calls Ron DeSantis a 'groomer' in war that could 'destroy Republican Party'

The 2024 US Republican Presidential primary is already a high-stakes affair, with FiveThirtyEight polls showing that it is becoming a head-to-head contest between former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fl.)," who seem to have a bit of a power struggle going on.

In the midst of that, Trump has decided to call the Florida governor a "groomer," which signals that a brutal political war is coming which some say could lead to the destruction of the Republican Party.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, the former commander-in-chief 'ReTruthed' a post from someone about DeSantis.

The post contained a blurry image of what appears to be a younger DeSantis with three women.

Onscreen text reads: "Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher."

Trump shared the image on Truth Social, adding a slick comment: "That's not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!"

The exchange was shared on Twitter by journalist Molly-Jong Fast.

"I have no problem with these two destroying each other and what's left of the Republican Party," she wrote.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Many others echoed Jong-Fast's sentiments. One person wrote: "The more Ron is talked about, the nastier Donald will get. I'm here for it all!!"

Another added: "I am laying in the popcorn supply now."

A third wrote: "I've got a feeling that the '24 GOP presidential primaries are not going to be America's shining moment.

Check out other memes and reactions below.

In his early 20s, DeSantis worked as a teacher at Darlington School, a private college prep boarding school in Rome, Georgia.

Trump and DeSantis have a tense history despite being quite similar to one another. The two were even fans of each other until a power struggle arose.

The former president has told people that he thinks the Florida lawmaker is "very overrated," noting he is confident that he could beat DeSantis in an election.

Indy100 reached out to DeSantis' press team for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

