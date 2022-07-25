With chaotic queues forming at the port of Dover, one resurfaced clip of a Brexiteer mocking Remainers over their concerns about exactly that has gone viral.

Over recent days, lorries and holidaymakers have been caught in gridlocked traffic after delays at the Dover port for those trying to make the crossing to France.

Some were left queueing for hours, but it’s something that those who wanted to remain in the European Union could see coming and warned about.

On the other hand, some Brexiteers mocked their concerns about queues at Dover and their words have now come back to haunt them.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In 2017, Brexiteer John Redwood made jokes about the matter, saying in the Commons: “There’s another one that they are constantly telling us, which is that there will be lorries queueing all the way back from Dover.

“I’m not quite sure how because that would mean they were queueing in the sea?”

It’s fair to say the clip has aged like milk as people report having to queue for 6 hours to cross the border to France due to the requirement to check and stamp every passport.

One person responding to the damning clip wrote: “The days before project fear became project told you so you f**king feckless morons.

“Dover is now a lorry park.”

Another said: “This is the kind of stupidity masquerading as intelligence that caused Brexit.”

Someone else added: “Eejit in chief.”

“When I came back from France a few weeks back it took forever to get off the boat due to the backlog at passport control, so technically yes we were waiting in the sea,” another added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.