Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro has somehow made Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" worse.

"Make America Florida," an overexcited Shapiro tweeted Tuesday night after big GOP wins in the Sunshine State.

As 8pm rolled around on midterm Election Night, pollsters immediately called incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Governor Ron DeSantis as the projected winners.

The early call indicated Florida remained staunchly Republican over the last four years.

As a supporter of conservative candidates, Shapiro praised Florida for remaining a red state by calling for the rest of the US to follow suit.

Using Trump's infamous campaign slogan, people mocked Shapiro for glorifying Florida.

Like New Jersey and Ohio, Florida often gets publicly ridiculed online for being a least-favorite state.

Shapiro followed up his tweet with another saying he "loves" his "adopted home state" claiming "it is the best."



