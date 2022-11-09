People across the US are preparing for midterm election results tonight as the race for the House and Senate draws to a close.

The past few months have been contentious as all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats are being determined.

Additionally, 39 states are electing governors and many states have local elections.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

No doubt Americans will be holding their breath Tuesday night to see the outcome of major headlines like the Pennsylvania and Georgia Senate races play out.

From Trump endorsements to pressure on Biden, here are some of the major stories from this year's midterm elections to look out for.

1. Fetterman v. Oz

The social media battle between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has become a hot topic this year.

Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat, often mocks Dr. Oz, the Republican candidate, for residing in New Jersey.

Dr. Oz often points out Fetterman's stroke side effects, claiming it makes him unfit for office.

The two have been head-to-head in polls.

2. Trump-backed candidates

For months, former president Donald Trump has sent out press releases endorsing Republican candidates across the country in both Senate, House, and governor races.

Given the former president will likely announce his campaign for president in 2024, all eyes are on the candidates he's backed to see how his influence has changed since 2020.

3. The Republican wave?

Republicans think they have a good shot of taking back the House - and possibly the Senate.

GOP politicians like Ted Cruz and right-wing commentators like Ben Shapiro and Joe Rogan have predicted a "red wave". On top of this, people online felt the Election Night blood moon was an indication of a Republican win.

In recent weeks, the GOP has pulled ahead in polling, worrying Democrats who currently control the House.

If it doesn't materialize, the party may face some awkward questions.

Early predictions indicated Republicans were polling ahead of Democrats on Tuesday night.

4. The Georgia Senate Race

Another Senate race being closely monitored is between Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

Despite controversies surrounding Walker, a former football player, he seems to be polling narrowly behind Warnock.

Warnock was one of the three new Democrats added to the Senate in 2021 bringing Democrats' total up to 48. Should he lose his seat, it would put Democrats at a disadvantage.

5. Misinformation and voter fraud

Americans are still recovering from conspiracy theories and lies spread by Trump and his associates about the validity of the 2020 election.

Doubt has been cast over electronic voting machines and mail-in ballots, just as it had after Trump lost. On top of this, misinformation surrounding election day and voting has spread across social media.

All of this has led to concern from people about how Americans will react to election results.

6. The New York governor race

New York will be electing its governor on Tuesday, along with other states.

While the state is typically blue-leaning, Republican candidate Lee Zeldin has made unexpected progress over incumbent Kathy Hochul.

7. Pressure on Biden

It's not only the future of Trump's campaign on the line, President Joe Biden is also facing pressure depending on midterm outcomes.

If Democrats make out fairly well in midterms, people are sure to instill confidence in Biden as a two-term president.

But should Democrats fail to keep seats in the Senate, people may point fingers at Biden, forcing him to reconsider reelection.

8. The first Gen-Z person elected to Congress

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, won his election on Tuesday in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, beating Republican Calvin Wimbish.

Frost represents some of the first people of Generation Z to obtain an official government position.

Born in 1997, Frost is part of the eldest group of Gen Z, just meeting the minimum age requirement for the House of Representatives.

In New Hampshire, Karoline Leavitt, also a member of Gen Z is running for a Republican seat in the state's First Congressional District.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.