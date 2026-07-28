RFK Jr’s ‘weird’ Blade Runner AI video sparks ridicule

Much like his boss, US president Donald Trump, health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr has used artificial intelligence (AI) to produce bizarre promotional videos for his social media channels. Back in March he posted a clip of himself topless, wrestling a man in a Twinkie costume – and we wish we were joking.

Now, RFK Jr has seemingly taken inspiration from Blade Runner 2049 to push his Eat Real Food campaign, the same initiative plugged by the aforementioned Twinkie video.

In the original scene from the 2017 sequel, Ryan Gosling’s K is seen looking at a holographic advert featuring a woman named ‘Joi’, played by Ana de Armas, who says the line: “You look lonely, I can fix that.”

But here Gosling, with his plastered nose, is replaced by RFK Jr, who is told by a holographic advert that he ‘looks hungry’ and that “real food can fix that”, showing his inverted ‘food pyramid’ unveiled at the start of the year which prioritises protein, dairy, “healthy fats”, fruits and vegetables above whole grains.

Like previous AI slop offered up by the Trump administration, Kennedy’s video has since been criticised and ridiculed by fellow X/Twitter users, with infectious diseases doctor Neil Stone branding the advert “weird”:

“I am pretty convinced anybody who uses this meme to promote something never saw the movie because the entire point of this scene was using the interactive billboard as an example of corporate fraud and selling empty promises to desperate men,” another account commented:

And the official X/Twitter account for the Democrats referenced the ongoing salmonella and cyclospora outbreaks in the US and tweeted: “Except for lettuce and eggs”:

Very odd.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.