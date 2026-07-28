GTA 6 LIVE: Official release date update from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick

GTA 6's release date has been given an official update by Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive which is Rockstar Games' parent company.

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are now live with standard and ultimate editions available. Those who pre-order the game can pre-load it from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to closely track all things Rockstar for news on trailer 3, including its next announcement, gameplay, screenshots and map rumours.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and release date news as they happen.

GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive which is Rockstar Games' parent company, has shared an official update on the release date of GTA 6. Take-Two has filed the final version of its proxy statement. In the statement, Zelnick penned a letter to shareholders and initially stated GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November. And the final version of it is unchanged, with Zelnick reaffirming that release date.

GTA 6 codes will expire incredibly quickly in Japan Gamers in Japan planning to buy a physical copy of GTA 6 on PS5 (for a code in a box) at launch will have just 170 days to redeem it before it expires. Rockstar's support page said: "[PS5] product codes in Japan will expire 170 days after the issuance date, which is the launch date (19 November 2026) due to regional regulations." That means any such copies purchased after 8 May 2027 will not work. Rockstar says the expiration starts from the date codes are issued and not purchased. The safest way to purchase a GTA 6 code for PS5 and be able to play it is to buy it from the country and territory your account is tied to - otherwise it might not work as PlayStation codes are region locked. XBOX codes are not region locked and can be bought from different countries and territories without this issue.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release date 'revealed' by insider Renowned gaming industry insider Tom Henderson has 'revealed' the release date for GTA 6 trailer 3. Insider Gaming's co-founder and editor-in-chief has previously predicted the next GTA 6 trailer would release in August around the time of a Take-Two earnings call. With Take-Two's next call confirmed for 7 August, Henderson has now shared the exact date he predicts GTA 6 trailer 3 will release. Speaking on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, he said: "I reckon we're getting GTA 6 trailer 6 August. Boom. Lock it in. Educated guess." As Henderson makes clear, this is an "educated guess" and this has not been officially confirmed.

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