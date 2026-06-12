Trump’s bizarre comments about lobsters make no sense

In his latest random tangent, US president Donald Trump ended up talking about lobsters in the Oval Office on Thursday, as he signed a proclamation on commercial fishing in the Pacific Ocean.

He told reporters: “In Maine, I opened it up. You know who was fishing there? Canada, Japan was fishing there.

“Maine lobster. You couldn’t get a Maine lobster, you had to go to Japan to get a Maine lobster, you believe it?

“You had to go to Canada to get a Maine lobster – they were fishing here.”

Except Fox 23 in Maine reported that according to the state’s Department of Marine Resources, “there have been no issues getting Maine lobster from Maine fishermen”, who have caught between 75 and 130 million pounds of lobster each year.

Maine representative Chellie Pingree also debunked the claims online, writing on X/Twitter: “You did not, in fact, ‘have to go to Japan’ to get a Maine lobster before you. We sold millions. Our lobster fishery is one of the most valuable in the U.S.”:

The Maine Wonk – a fitting account to comment on this, arguably – simply tweeted: “Um. Wut”:

Former Republican and past trial lawyer John Jackson asked: “What the f*** is this?”:

“Playing the Accordion again and spewing garbage,” commented Ani Reddy, referencing Trump’s unusual gesticulations:

And that wasn’t the only moment from the Oval Office event to capture social media’s attention, as the 79-year-old appeared to fall asleep on camera once again.

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