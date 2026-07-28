Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 & 2 PlayStation ports have sold 'crazy numbers'

There's a claim Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PlayStation ports have sold more than seven million copies combined, with the figures being called "crazy numbers" online.

Black Ops and Black Ops 2 releasing on PS5 and PS4 has been a rewarding move for Activision.

At one point, the two ports alone are claimed to have had more players than Black Ops 7 combined across all platforms and the ports have featured at the very top of PlayStation's best sellers.



And it seems that has translated into very impressive sales figures.

Renowned Call of Duty insider CharlieIntel posted on X / Twitter: "Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 ports on PlayStation have sold over seven million units combined, sources familiar with the sales figures tell us."

A follow up comment said: "The decision to port these games was made by Activision's Strategy and Finance team, sources say."

None of this has been officially confirmed by Activision but CharlieIntel's post was shared in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit.



And in the comments, one described the reported sales figures as "crazy numbers".

"Gamers will always be their own worst enemy lmao," commented a second.



A third sarcastically mused: "Mann, people really hate those digital games."

"Imagine the number GTA 6 would do," speculated a fourth. "That would be insane."

And a fifth said: "I mean COD always sells good. I tried these and yes it was fun and nostalgic but it didn't do a ton for me. Maybe I'm weird but I am interested in MW4."

Again, Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PlayStation port sales figures and which team at Activision decided to port these games has not been officially confirmed.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.