Spider-Man: Brand New Day first reactions from the premiere

The first reactions are in for Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of it's theatrical release tomorrow - but what are people saying?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees the return of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo and Jacob Batalon from the previous Marvel films, with the new additions of Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink.

"Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter Parker he may not have the power to control," the plot synopsis for the latest installment reads.

"But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves—a powerful villain no one can even see."

Film critics and creator who got to watch the film before everyone else have been sharing their initial reactions to the film, and they're all pretty positive.

Fandango's Erik Davis described how the film delivers "all the thrills you'd expect from a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie while feeling deeper, more thoughtful and more mature than the previous trilogy.

“That maturity extends beyond the story to the action, with Cretton crafting some of my favorite Spider-Man fight sequences of the Holland era,” he added. “Part detective story, part psychological thriller, part buddy comedy (the Spider-Man/Punisher banter is so much fun), it stretches in exciting new directions before becoming a genuine love letter to the fans. When you see it, you’ll get it.”

"#SpiderManBrandNewDay is exactly the refresher Marvel needed," wrote Kevin Verma (@kevonfilm). "Tom Holland has never been better and the Spidey-Punisher pairing is pure gold. Destin Daniel Cretton outdoes himself, but the script is the real superhero- thrilling, heartfelt and confidently character driven."

Zach Pope said, the film "is everything I hoped it would be! A tragic yet poetic odyssey about what it truly means to feel alone, only to realize you may not have to be alone…"

L-R) Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"It’s thematically beautiful while still delivering an endlessly entertaining Spider-Man adventure that never feels overstuffed. Nearly every character serves Peter Parker’s journey, making every moment feel purposeful. Tom Holland gives the best performance as Peter… but somehow, Sadie Sink might just steal the entire movie."

"Marvel dials back the multiverse tedium for a grounded Spider-Man tale that’s back to the grungy city roots of the comic book hero we knew and loved," Toronto Star's Peter Howell posted.

"Tom Holland finally nails the sarcasm, angst and love hassles of Spidey/Peter Parker as Stan Lee first envisioned the character."

He added, "Solid support from Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo and “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. The only misstep is the bloated 145-minute running time, which includes a pointless post-credits scene."

Journalist Brandon Pope called it "the most Marvel Marvel movie I’ve ever marveled."

"Destin Daniel Cretton honors beloved #Spiderman media - especially Raimi- to create something soulful + thrilling. Hulk, Punisher deliver. Big reveal lives up. The best of the Tom Holland spidey series," he said.

"Top tier action! Love how deep the story goes into the consequences of Peter’s choice (from NWH) and how it affects his life as Peter and as Spider-Man. Definitely some tearjerker moment in there. Felt like a mini Avengers film," noted critic Wendy Lee Szany, calling it "fantastic, no notes."

Who is Sadie Sink playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Sadie Sink attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sadie Sink's character has been kept under wraps but there has been online speculation that she is playing X-Men's Jean Grey, as she appeared to be wearing green contacts,

However, Tom Holland dismissed this theory, saying that Jean Grey is “not in this movie, but it would be pretty cool.”

But TheWrap reported that musician Steve Lacy whose song 'oh yeah?' is featured in the film may have spoiled Sink's character reveal.

“Out of all of the characters in the film you’re aware of and, without spoiling anything, who is your favorite? Or who are you most excited to see?” a reporter asked Lacy

To which the singer replied: “Jean. I like Jean. She’s the villain, but there’s a reason to her madness. I like her. I like her character.”

Although Lacy didn’t specifically shout out Sadie Sink or name X-Men’s Jean Grey, it has only further fueled speculation.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is out in cinemas from July 29.



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