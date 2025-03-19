Elon Musk shares chilling assassination fears amid global Tesla destruction

Elon Musk has addressed an alleged conspiracy theory to assassinate him and another to completely destroy his Tesla brand as vandalism against his cars continues.

On February 28, Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and said he fears he could be "assassinated" if he spoke too much about his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in that he claims he's cracking down on alleged insider trading and corruption.

Musk claimed stopping people from getting government money "fraudulently" by addressing this alleged corruption would lead them to get desperate and do whatever they could to look after their families, including killing him.

“They actually want to kill me,” Musk admitted to Joe Rogan in a new interview, branding the whole ordeal "stressful". “They say so online. There are Reddit forums where they don’t just want to kill me, they want to desecrate my corpse.”

The world's richest man has received a lot of hate since appearing to make a Nazi salute to the crowd during Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

Since then, along with his actions and further remarks since leading DOGE, protests have been taking place against him and Tesla cars across the US.

These have been held at a number of Tesla dealerships and in extreme cases, vehicles have been set on fire. There have been a number of other cases where these cars have been vandalised, both in the US and across Europe.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday (March 18) night, Musk addressed the alleged conspiracy against his life.

He said: "It turns out when you take away people's money they're receiving, fraudulently, they get very upset, they basically want to kill me because I'm stopping their fraud.

"They want to hurt Tesla because we're stopping this terrible waste and corruption in government. Bad people do bad things."

While the share price of Tesla rose to an all-time high in December following Trump's US election win in November last year, Musk seems to have completely taken his eye off it and is focusing all of his efforts on leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Following his actions and comments since being associated with the Trump administration have been so controversial, Tesla's share price dropped by more than 15 per cent in less than a day on March 10 and it seems people have been taking their anger out at what he's been doing and saying against his company products.

"It's really come as quite a shock to me that there's this level of hatred and violence," Musk said in the Fox News interview.

"Tesla is a peaceful company, we've never done anything harmful, I've never done anything harmful, I've only done productive things.

"I think there are larger forces at work as well, I mean who's funding it and co-ordinating it? This is crazy, I've never seen anything like this."

Elsewhere, a look at how much it cost Musk's SpaceX to bring stranded astronauts back home from the International Space Station (ISS) and he recently said DOGE has discovered 14 "magic money computers" that can transfer US funds to anywhere in the world.

