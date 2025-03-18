Musk makes bizarre claim that 'magic computers' send US cash from thin air

Elon Musk says the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has discovered 14 "magic money computers" that can transfer US funds to anywhere in the world.

Speaking as a guest on the Verdict podcast with Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), the billionaire shared the claim amid DOGE's vigorous audit of the federal government, resulting in staff cuts in various agencies - (Not forgetting when Musk made headlines when he asked government employees in an email requesting them to list what they've achieved in the past week or resign).

"One of the things you told me about is what you called magic money computers," Cruz first mentioned to the CEO of Tesla and Space X CEO.

"You may think that government computers all talk to each other, they all synchronize, they add up what funds are going somewhere and its coherent and that the numbers you're presented as a Senator are actually the real numbers...They're not," Musk explained.

Musk added that "they're not totally wrong" but the numbers are "probably" off from five to 10 per cent.

"Any computer which can just make money out of thin air, that's magic money," he continued.

To which Cruz asked: 'How does that work?'

With a laugh, Musk replied: "It just issues payments!"

Cruz then moved the discussion on to where these computers are located, as the Senator mentioned the US Treasury Department where he claimed the machines are sending out "trillions in payments."

"They're mostly at the Treasury, some are at HHS, one or two at State, there's some at DOD, I think we've found 14 magic money computers,'" Musk said.

"They just send money out of nothing," Musk reposted this clip from the interview where he called the magic money machines the "Maybe the biggest scam of all time."

In response, social media users and critics believe what Musk is talking about are the principles of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), an economic theory that since governments can pay interest by printing money, accumulating debt shouldn't be a concern.

"Ted Cruz and Elon Musk discover the bombshell fact that MMT is true," Current Affairs editor Nathan J. Robinson wrote.





"Complete MMT vindication. Money is created by computer entry," Joe Weisenthai, co-anchor of What’d You Miss? on Bloomberg Television said.









"'It just issues payments' @elonmusk meets MMT," someone else posted.

