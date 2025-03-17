Kim Kardashian slammed for posing with Tesla Cybertruck amid Elon Musk controversy

Reality star Kim Kardashian has faced criticism after posing with a Tesla bot and Cybertruck amid the controversy around Elon Musk.

On her Instagram, the Skims owner shared images of both the behind-the-scenes and the final results of a photoshoot for Perfect Magazine, during which she posed with a Tesla Cybertruck and an Optimus bot.

But, fans weren’t very happy about the choice of prop amid the backlash that Musk has been getting over his recent behaviour, including doing a “Nazi salute” at the inauguration of Donald Trump and making enormous cuts to the federal workforce through his role at the helm of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (aka DOGE).

There have been protests at Tesla dealerships , and some owners of the vehicles are defacing their own cars to give them a rebrand in order to “avoid vandalism”.

In the comments of Kardashian’s post, people made their thoughts about it very clear.

“Never buying Skims again. I’m kinda sick to my stomach rn,” one person wrote.

Another asked: “Seriously….?”

Someone else said: “BRAND SUICIDE! You’re going to find out real quick that it wasn’t the MAGAts who were purchasing your clothing!”

One person commented: “Imagine having unlimited resources, a global platform, and the power to influence millions—only to use it to glorify a billionaire actively making life worse for so many.

“This isn’t just tone-deaf; it’s a deliberate choice to align with greed, exploitation, and performative excess. With everything happening in the world, this is what you find worthy of celebration? Embarrassing.”

Others pointed out that even though the images were shot in November 2024, they probably shouldn’t have seen the light of day.

“This didn’t age well. I understand it was conceptualized before but [you] should have just scrapped it,” someone suggested.

It wouldn’t be the first time Kardashian has been criticised for her links. She was criticised for posting a birthday message to Ivanka Trump just days before the US election and for sharing a photo of Melania Trump from the inauguration on her Instagram Stories.

