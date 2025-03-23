As Twitter/X owner Elon Musk continues to cosy up to US president Donald Trump and his second administration, a number of videos of the billionaire have gone viral online. The latest one involves a fork and two spoons.

Musk, who’s currently in a spot of bother with his car brand Tesla – what with its tumbling share price, product recalls and arson attacks at showrooms - was filmed balancing a structure comprising a fork and two spoons on his finger during a White House dinner, with Trump seen chatting to another guest as he does so.

In another clip, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was seen looking pretty amused by the display.

However, many social media users weren’t so impressed with the party trick, with one branding it a “circus”:

Another described it as “unbelievably embarrassing”:

One individual, however, pointed out that something like this is “normal behaviour” for many neurodivergent people:

Musk has previously revealed he has Asperger’s Syndrome, which is a form of autism.

Indeed, in response to one tweet sharing the video, in which Musk’s behaviour was described as “autistic rizz” (‘rizz’ meaning charisma, by the way), the tech entrepreneur responded with a ‘target’ emoji:





In another tweet, Musk joked: “I can balance anything”.

Except when it comes to the Department of Government Efficiency (also known as Doge) and balancing the books at a US government level, many would argue you really can’t, Elon.

