Liz Truss has gone, there’s yet another Tory leadership election happening over the coming days and there’s a certain figure looming large over the whole thing…

Boris Johnson has thrown his hat into the ring to be the next leader of the Conservatives, with commentators completing an unlikely return to Number 10 for the former Prime Minister.

Johnson resigned after the weight of numerous scandals caused Tory MPs to turn on him just weeks ago, but a comeback could now be on.

While most people questioned Johnson’s credentials as a canny political operator by the end of his tenure as PM, there are clearly some who think Johnson could have seen this situation coming months ago.

Emily Maitlis has given her thoughts on the situation surrounding the embarrassingly short time in office enjoyed by Truss – suggesting that Johnson could have planned for this particular set of circumstances.

Maitlis took to Twitter to write: “Worth considering this could be exactly the end game Boris Johnson had in mind when he endorsed a weak candidate he could see would quickly and irredeemably fail.

“Whilst it may look like a shambles from the outside, it might just have been playbook politics…”

It didn’t take Nostradamus to predict that Truss’s promises of unfunded tax cuts wouldn’t play out well, but could Johnson have played for this exact situation?

Could Johnson have been planning this all along? Getty

With the Tories in tatters, The Times has reported it has been told Johnson is expected to stand in the coming leadership vote, despite the fact he still faces an inquiry into whether he misled parliament over the Partgate scandal.

Only days ago, Johnson – who served as prime minister for just over three years until last month – topped a poll of Tory party members who were asked who they would most like to take over if Ms Truss resigned in the next few weeks. Johnson scored 32 per cent in the YouGov survey of 530 Conservative party members, conducted on 17 and 18 October.

