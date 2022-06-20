Right-wing Senate candidate issues threats in new campaign ad

Eric Greitens, a Republican Senate candidate, released an aggressive campaign ad in which he and a crew of people storm into a house with assault rifles threatening to hunt "RINOS" or Republicans in name only.

"Today we're going RINO hunting," Greitens says at the beginning of his 38 second long video. Holding a rifle, the former Missouri governor tells viewers that RINOS feed "on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice"

Greitens and a group of people dressed in military uniforms storm into a house pointing their rifles at an unknown target.

"Join the MAGA crew, get a RINO hunting permit," Greitens says. "There's no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn't expire until we save our country."

The advertisement is meant to appeal to far-right conservatives who align themselves with former president Donald Trump's views including that of loving assault rifles.

Shortly after Greitens tweeted the video on Monday, Twitter issued a warning indicating it violated its rules about abusive behavior which prohibit engaging or targeting the harassment of someone or inciting others to do so.

Other people condemned the Republican candidate for posting supporting the violence of other people.

Fred Guttenberg who lost his daughter Jaime Guttenberg in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, responded to the video calling for the FBI to take action against those who incite violence.

"This is sociopathic. You’re going to get someone killed," Texas Representative Joaquin Castro tweeted.

Just days ago, the public heard from the House Select Committee which presented evidence indicating that Trump incited the mob by calling for former vice president Mike Pence to be held responsible for not overturning the election.

Additionally as more mass shooting take place in the US, more people are calling for gun control specifically on assault rifles.

According to the New York Times,, Greitens' campaign manager Dylan Jones said “If anyone doesn’t get the metaphor, they are either lying or dumb."

