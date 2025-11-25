Erika Kirk, the widow of the assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, had social media talking late last month when she was seen hugging vice president JD Vance, by placing a hand on the back of his neck – but now she’s finally responded to the speculation around that one particular moment.

The embrace between Kirk and Vance happened at the University of Mississippi on 29 October, at an event titled ‘This Is The Turning Point’ honouring the student movement’s late founder.

Her explanation as to what exactly happened, meanwhile, came on the last night of journalist Megyn Kelly’s live tour in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday (22 November).

Kirk told the crowd: “Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves. I will give you a free hug anytime you want a hug. My love language is touch, if you will.

“I will give you a play-by-play: I’m walking, they just played the emotional video. I’m walking over, he’s walking over. I’m starting to cry. He says, he is so proud of you, and I say, ‘god bless you’, and I touched the back of his head.

“Anyone who I’ve hugged that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you’. That’s just me. If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead.

“Again, that to me shows that you need a hug more than anyone else.”

Kelly then replied: “They were acting like you touched the back of his ass.”

To which Kirk added: “I feel like I wouldn’t get as much hate if I did that.”

Roy Rochlin and Brad Vest/Getty Images

The interview with Kelly also saw Kirk, now CEO and chair of Turning Point USA, reveal she was “praying to God” that she was pregnant with her third child when her husband was killed back in September.

She said: “We wanted to have four, and I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered.”

Kirk also told Kelly and the crowd that Turning Point USA’s support of a 2028 presidential bid for Vance was “in the works”.

“That was the thing my husband was very direct about. It was, interestingly enough, one of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was about supporting JD for ’28,” she said.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.