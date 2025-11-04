A Change.org petition requesting for Bad Bunny to be replaced by an alternative artist at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show now has over 100,000 signatures.

It was announced in late September that the Puerto Rican artist will be playing at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and in response to this.

A month later, Turning Point USA, the organisation co-founded by assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk, announced it was planning a halftime show of its own to air at the same time as the Super Bowl LX’s show. However, they're not thought to have anything to do with the original petition.

What does the petition say?

The Change.org petition urging Bad Bunny to be replaced with George Strait as the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer has hit over 100,000 signatures Change.org

Around the same time, this petition was created by Kar Shell, who wrote, "The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt. Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage."

Why do conservatives not want Bad Bunny to perform?

Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images

News of Bad Bunny didn't go down well with conservatives, given he sings most of his songs in Spanish, he endorsed Kamala Harris for president in 2024 and has been an outspoken critic of Trump administration’s anti-immigration policies, refusing to tour in the US over fears his fans could be targeted and deported by ICE, instead performing a 31 concert residency in Puerto Rico this summer,

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responded to the Super Bowl performance news with a warning that she plans to have ICE agents at the football match to catch anyone who is not a "law-abiding American who love[s] this country".

Meanwhile, there have been incorrect claims that Bad Bunny is “not an American artist” even though he's from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory.

What has Trump said about Bad Bunny?

Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Last month, in an interview on conservative news network Newsmax, Trump said he had “never heard of” Bad Bunny.

“I never heard of him,” Trump agreed. “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it, it’s like, crazy."

“Then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Trump claims he hasn't heard of him, but Bad Bunny is one of the world's biggest artists who has won three Grammy Awards, and his 2020 album El Último Tour del Mundo became the first all-Spanish album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, he was also Spotify’s top artist for three years in a row (2020-2022).

Who do conservatives want to perform instead?

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

In the Change.org petition, an alternative artist is put forward - country artist George Strait.

"George Strait, known as the 'King of Country,' embodies the heart and soul of American music. With over 60 No. 1 hits and more than 40 years in the music industry, George Strait is not only a legend in the country music genre but a staple in American musical history. His ability to transcend generations with his timeless songs resonates with a diverse demographic, welcoming both long-time fans and newcomers," the petition read.

The reason for this choice, according to the petition, is that Strait " embodies unity, tradition, and the timeless American music that truly deserves the 2026 Super Bowl spotlight."

At the time of writing, Strait, the NFL, and Bad Bunny have not responded to this petition.

Has Turning Point USA confirmed performers for their counterprogram Super Bowl halftime show?



"It's true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show," the organization wrote on social media, announcing the initial news last month that they'd be launching an alternative to the Super Bowl.

However, other details are yet to be confirmed as the organisation wrote "Performers and event details coming soon."

Elsewhere from Indy100, Trump slammed over 'election interference' in NYC Mayor race, and Donald Trump lies when called out about grocery prices.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.