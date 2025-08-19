People have noticed a change in Donald Trump ’s Truth Social rants ever since Gavin Newsom ’s press team started mocking his unhinged posts.

There are many infamous things US president Trump is known for, one of them being his long and rambling posts on social media, often in all-caps, and littered with exclamation points and random quotation marks.

It’s a feature the Governor of California, Newsom, and his team have seized upon after they started heavily trolling the president on X/Twitter . In many of their posts, they mocked Trump’s caps-heavy style of post and also employed his tactic of giving unflattering nicknames to people he doesn’t like.

“TINY HANDS IS OUT HERE COPYING ME — BUT WITHOUT THE STAMINA (SAD), AND CERTAINLY WITHOUT THE ‘LOOKS.’ TOTAL BETA! — GCN,” one recent post read.

While Trump himself hasn’t responded, it seems Newsom’s team have made an impact as people noticed Trump has stopped posting some of his tweets in all-caps.

“The funniest thing about this is ever since Newsom started mocking him, Trump has stopped posting in all caps LOL,” someone claimed on X/Twitter.

One person suggested: “Trump is one of the most deeply insecure people on the planet. He cannot stand being laughed at, and he cannot lash out in his usual way here because it will just be more fodder for Newsom's team.”

Someone else said Trump’s recent posts are “the most coherent tweets I’ve ever read from him”.

Another argued: “I don’t like Newsom much but omfg he has Trump gagged.”

