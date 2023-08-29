Yes.

Nadine Dorries has formally quit as an MP after the Treasury confirmed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has appointed her to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern, the archaic mechanism for quitting the Commons.

In a post on X/Twitter she wrote:

"Dear Nadine, I am writing to confirm that the Chancellor of the Exchequer has this morning appointed you to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern. Your appointment continues until determined by a subsequent appointment to this Stewardship. I will inform the Speaker of the House of Commons next. Best wishes…"





The Prime Minister has said he is “grateful” to Nadine Dorries for her service to Parliament.



Speaking on a visit to a new-build housing estate near Norwich, Rishi Sunak told broadcasters: “I’m grateful to Nadine for her service both as an MP and a minister.

“We are looking forward, and delighted to support our fantastic candidate in Mid Beds, Festus Akinbusoye, who is the local candidate, the only local candidate in this election; also the local police and crime commissioner.

“He’s got a fantastic track record of already standing up for local people, and I hope he can continue to do that as a new member of Parliament.”

Additional reporting by PA.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.