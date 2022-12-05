Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has expressed his dismay after Barack Obama poked fun at his interests in werewolves and vampires.

During a rally on Friday (December 2), Obama joked about Walker's previous comments in which he spoke about the mythical characters. Walker has since hit back and said the former president did not tell the "whole story."

"Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it's better to be a vampire or a werewolf," Obama joked.

"This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself when I was seven. Then I grew up."

Obama's remarks refer back to a November speech in McDonough, Georgia.

"I don't know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? "But let me tell you something that I found out: A werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that," he said. "So, I don't want to be a vampire anymore. "I want to be a werewolf."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Walker since hit back at Obama during an appearance on Fox News. He told host Maria Bartiromo, "what’s sad is they’re always trying to mislead people".









"That’s the same as you listening to… Obama talking about I’m talking about vampires and werewolves… Why don’t they tell the whole story?"

He then contextualised his vampire v werewolf debate by recalling a movie he had watched about a vampire and the importance of faith.

"The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and do your job, having faith to get things done," he said. "So they don't tell you the whole story."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





