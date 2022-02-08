Hillary Clinton is trolling the GOP and supporters of former president Donald Trump by selling coffee mugs with the saying, "but her emails" in reference to her 2016 email scandal amid Trump's current document scandal.

News broke last month that Trump was forced to hand over boxes to the National Archives of documents that were supposed to be left in federal custody at the time of his White House departure in 2020.



This, compounded with information that Trump regularly tore up documents while serving as president, is a reminder of the hypocrisy in Trump criticizing Clinton for her leaked deleted emails.

But Her Emails Ceramic Mug shop.onwardtogether.org





"Take a sip from your new mug as you read the new," Clinton tweeted on Monday afternoon. The mugs go for $20 apiece but all proceeds are donated to "supporting progressive groups working to build a fairer, more inclusive America."

Clinton's website is also selling pins and masks with the "but her emails" slogan.

According to the New York Times, some items in the boxes were the original letter Barack Obama left for Trump, a correspondence from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, a map of Hurricane Dorian that Trump drew in black sharpie over, and more.

In late January the National Archives also revealed that some of the documents they sought out were ripped up and not reconstructed, a direct violation of The Presidential Records Act.

But more importantly, her emails.

