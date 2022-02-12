We really don’t know why US politicians are obsessed with selling caps, but ex-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has decided to troll her former rival, Donald Trump, with one of them.

Ms Clinton’s release of limited edition ‘but her emails’ caps comes after the controversial MAGA cap wearer was alleged to have flushed documents down the toilet in the White House.

The claims are reported in an upcoming book by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman – titled Confidence Man – which brings a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘bogged down’.

Sharing an Axios article on Twitter, Ms Haberman wrote: “White House residence staff periodically found papers had clogged a toilet, leaving staff believing Trump had flushed material he’d ripped to pieces.”

As is to be expected, Mr Trump rejected the reports in his usual style.

“Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for her mostly fictitious book,” he said in a statement published on Thursday.

It isn’t the only story about Trump and White House documents to make the news in recent days, after The Washington Post reported that the National Archives recovered multiple boxes of official correspondence from his Mar-a-Lago residence last month.

Remembering her former opponent’s repeated attacks over the emails scandal – which concerned State Department emails stored on a private computer server – Ms Clinton decided to reference Mr Trump’s latest controversy with a limited merch drop.

“Just in time for Galentine’s Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down the White House toilets… A limited edition hat is in the [Onward Together] store now,” the former first lady tweeted on Friday, accompanied by an edited photo of her wearing the cap.

The $30 hats have certainly proved popular, as they have since sold out online – and many Twitter users were a fan of them, too:

Others, meanwhile, were unconvinced:

















As for us, we think Ms Clinton’s new merchandise is more clap back than snapback…

