Jacob Rees-Mogg was booed by a shocked audience after he continued banging the drum for Boris Johnson.

While being interviewed on the BBC's Any Questions, he was loudly shouted down after he said he didn't regret supporting Boris Johnson and added: "I think he has been an exceptional leader."

It got even better when Green Party politician Jenny Jones appeared. "No that's not fair, he has been exceptional," she said. "Exceptionally bad."

The audience cheered in support of her and it was radio gold.

It comes after a week in British politics that had to be lived through to be believed. Johnson handled the Chris Pincher scandal so badly that loads of his government including Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned and then he had to as well given he couldn't command much support. Now, a cringe leadership fight is taking place to determine who will get to fill his shoes - lucky general public.

Ah well. At least Johnson still has a fan in Rees-Mogg.

