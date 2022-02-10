Jacob Rees-Mogg found himself at the centre of the cabinet reshuffle after Partygate this week, becoming the first ever minister for Brexit opportunities in a move that raised more than a few eyebrows.

He moves from leader of the Commons to the new position, and what’s his first action since taking on the role? Basically, he’s asking the readers of The Sun to do his job for him.

The 52-year-old has written a new column asking people to send him their “wisdom” as he declared that “Britain needs The Sun readers’ help".

“You are the ones who know the red tape binds your hands, and to do my job I need your wisdom,” he wrote.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is asking newspaper readers for their help Leon Neal/Getty Images

“I implore you all to write to me with the regulations you want abolished — those which make life harder for small businesses, which shut out the competition or simply increase the cost of operating,’ he added.

Calling for their assistance, Rees-Mogg went on to write: "Through thousands of small changes, we can enact real economic change — which means The Sun’s readers will feel a real Brexit bonus in their pockets and in their lives every day.”

The unusual move hasn’t exactly gone down well with social media users, with some labelling him a “Brexit agony aunt”.

Rees-Mogg, who famously said that the benefits of Brexit could take 50 years to materialise, becomes the first minister to have a role devoted to Brexit since David Frost resigned from the post of Chief Negotiator of Task Force Europe in December.

The 52-year-old previously served as leader of the house of commons from 2019 to 2022, having become the MP for North East Somerset in May 2010.

