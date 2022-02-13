Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed that the “big wins” of Brexit are “coming soon” – a whole six years after the EU referendum took place.

The newly appointed minister for Brexit opportunities claimed that his position will “give him the opportunity to put into practice what I argued in 2016" as he spoke about Britain's future outside the EU.

"There is a lot in the legislative pipeline that will deliver a Brexit dividend whether this is the Procurement Bill, services reform, gene editing. The Bill for freeports has almost completed its passage," he told the Express.

“Much was being done and perhaps people didn’t know how much was being done and part of my role is to be a loud hailer for it.”

Given it’s already been a whole six years since the referendum, social media users seemed pretty sceptical about the claim the "wins" were right around the corner.









Speaking in the same interview, Rees-Mogg said: “It will be impossible to go back because our economy will be so transformed that firstly nobody would want to and secondly the EU would look at us in horror because we would not be following all their petty rules.”

He also said: “My feet are being held to the fire on what I have always said politically.”

It was recently announced that Boris Johnson moved his cabinet around to strengthen his position following partygate, making Rees-Mogg the minister for Brexit opportunities.

He moves from leader of the Commons to the new position, while Chief whip Mark Spencer has been moved to Rees-Mogg’s former role.

Rees-Mogg is the first minister to have a role devoted to Brexit since David Frost resigned from the post of Chief Negotiator of Task Force Europe in December.

