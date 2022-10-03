A livestream of Jacob Rees-Mogg's interview with the Telegraph today was reportedly hijacked by an adult dating site which left odd comments on the feed.

The minister was interviewed by Christopher Hope during the Tory party conference on Monday afternoon in Birmingham but as people tuned in remotely they seemingly noticed a series of comments from 'CHAT-69. XYZ BEST ADULT DATING SITE'.

The comments were just a series of emojis but it was a bit odd to see alongside a serious political interview.

The comments were spotted and shared by journalist Ava-Santina Evans.

Perhaps because of this,The Telegraph then appeared to change settings so only subscribers could comment on the video.

Elsewhere during the conference, Rees-Mogg was booed by protestors who weren't exactly thrilled to see him. And in the interview, he called Michael Gove "a bit wet".

Meanwhile, his colleague chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng U-turned on plans to scrap the 45p tax band after days of sustained criticism from economists and other experts before giving a lacklustre speech about the economy.

Just another busy day at conference and for Tory Britain.

indy100 has contacted the Telegraph to comment on this story.

