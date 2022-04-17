Tory Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg turned to Twitter with his usual Easter message for his followers – and it backfired once again.

Rees-Mogg simply said: "Christ is risen, Alleluia. He is risen indeed, Alleluia, Alleluia." Inevitably, the roasts started to roll in on social media from those who think his politics isn't Christian.

But maybe that was his intention? During an episode of The Political Party, it appears as though the politician seeks joy in annoying thousands of "lefties." He told host Matt Forde that one of his "great joys" is "winding up the opponent."

He used his Christmas tweet as an example, saying: "I always tweet at midnight, on Christmas, something about 'today, a saviour's been born Jesus Christ the Lord.'

"This amazingly annoys the left. I get the most furious response," he laughed. "By the time I've left midnight mass, a thousand or more people have gone absolutely furious and I wish them Merry Christmas."

Rees-Mogg admitted to loving the controversy so much, that he felt inspired to do it again over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

"I'm afraid I love this; it's the funniest thing that I can annoy people so much," he said.

"And I'll do the same after the Easter vigil. I'll say 'Christ has risen', and again, it'll annoy thousands of lefties."

Of course, he was spot on and his tweet prompted harsh backlash.

One said: "Jesus would have flipped a table and driven you out of the temple FYI x,

“They claim to know God, but by their actions, they deny him. They are detestable, disobedient and unfit for doing anything good.” - Titus 1:16."

Another highlighted: "Being a Christian and doing Christian deeds are two different things."

They added: "I am an atheist, but I am more Christian than you are. It is about your morals, deeds and caring for others that counts, not writing Alleluias on Twitter at Easter."

A third tweeted: "You have Christian tweets. Maybe the actual values will follow."

















At least it was on topic, we suppose.

