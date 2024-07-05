Jacob Rees-Mogg lost his seat standing next to a man wearing a baked bean balaclava

Jacob Rees-Mogg has become one of the biggest Tory casualties of the general election as Labour cruised to a thumping landslide victory and the man standing next to him when the blow was dealt has raised a few eyebrows.

Rees-Mogg who had been the MP for North East Somerset and Hanham since 2010 lost to Labour's Dan Norris on Thursday and gave a typically Rees-Mogg style speech, where he quoted Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

He said: "And one final thought, from Caractacus Potts, and that is from the ashes of disaster grow the roses of success. So thank you very much everybody, and good night.”

But perhaps the moment that has excited most people from Rees-Mogg's departure was the candidate who was standing next to him as he learned his fate.

Rees-Mogg ended up standing next to Phin 'Barmy Brunch' Adams of the Monster Raving Loony Party who just happened to be wearing a baked bean balaclava, as you do.

The image of Rees-Mogg standing next to the comedy candidate soon went viral with people demanding that it be 'hung in the Louvre.'









Rees-Mogg was among the major names that lost their seats for the Conservatives on Thursday with Johnny Mercer, Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps, Gillian Keegan, Therese Coffey, Jonathan Gullis and former prime minister Liz Truss also being voted out.

