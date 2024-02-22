Jacob Rees-Mogg mocked by Oatly after bizarre rant about skimmed milk

Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg certainly isn't short of an opinion or two - and his latest comments about milk have sparked widespread backlash.

Speaking on GB News about a story that 'sales of whole milk up two percent compared with same time last year', Rees-Mogg described it as 'good news'.

That's after he said 'unfortunately, the public began to obey' when the health lobby said lower fat options, such as skimmed and semi-skimmed milk, would have better health benefits.

He goes on to blast what he describes as 'ghastly' products that have surged in popularity of late, such as oat, almond, cashew and soy milk.

Posting the clip on X / Twitter, he captioned the segment 'only liberals drink skimmed milk to go with their faux leather sandals. Full fat, creamy milk will nourish your inner Tory.'

During the segment, he sips on different types of milk, returning his verdict while also interviewing Kelly Seaton, the manager of Seaton Farms in Cheshire, which produces milk from around 200 cows.

He says he's 'not sure' if he'd ever had skimmed or semi-skimmed milk before trying them out on the show, also saying he'd never tried almonds after 'reading too many Agatha Christies and (finding out) almonds are a good way of hiding cyanide', that oat milk 'tastes like porridge liquified' and agreed with Kelly that skimmed milk is 'white water'.

The segment sparked a backlash politically and on social media, including from Oatly, a brand that sells milk alternatives.

Commenting on Rees-Mogg's post, Oatly said: "Knock knock, it's the wokerati here. We won't take this lying down. One day we'll get your v'oat."

An opposition MP even satirically accused the clip of being a 'deepfake'.

Labour MP Stella Creasy quoted the post and said: "We must tackle deepfake technology being used to create political content urgently, before they further undermine what confidence people have left in democracy."

Comments from other users on the post include: "Somebody tell me this is satire?!?," "Slow news day, eh Jacob?" and "What are you waffling on about mate?"

