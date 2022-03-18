Jacob Rees-Mogg has annoyed people once again by repeating his assertion that Partygate isn't all that serious.

In a live recording of Conservative Home's podcast the Moggcast (hah!) at the Conservative Spring conference today, the minister for Brexit opportunities reportedly said the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis had made politics more "serious" and made people get away from "wokery" and Partygate, which he dismissed as "fluff".

In the aftermath of Putin’s invasion, “nobody cares” about rows over words which may offend people, Rees-Mogg said.

“All that nonsense is shown up for the trivial nature of it, and that we are now looking at serious difficult decisions that have to be made,” he said.

"I'd say the same of Partygate that all that is shown up for the disproportionate fluff of politics that it was, rather than something of fundamental serious about the safety of the world and about the established global order."



"When we look back in 36 years at Partygate, people will think `What were they on about? They were moving from Covid to Russia and Ukraine, yet they were distracted by whether or not the PM spent five minutes in his own garden. It’s fundamentally trivial.”

The last time he dismissed Partygate - in which government staffers have been accused of multiple lockdown breaches, if you have forgotten - was on Chopper's Politics podcast last week. Host Christopher Hope asked the minister: “If [Boris Johnson] gets a fixed penalty notice for partying during lockdown, should he resign?”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After seemingly disingenuously asking what Partygate was, he replied: “We’ve got to be serious. We’ve got to think about a global crisis. We have got to be thinking about a cost of living crisis.

“We’ve got to think about what is happening both in this country and across the world. We cannot be distracted by things that may or may not have happened a couple of years ago for a few minutes.”

He added: “This is not serious politics. It never was. It was always disproportionate.”

It seems that in a week he hasn't changed his mind. Have a listen to his comments here:

Reacting to his latest spiel, people were not happy:

Rees-Mogg is best left chatting about his odd wardrobe.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.