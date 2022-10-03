The Tory chair has been met with backlash after giving a less than empathetic response to the cost of living crisis.

“People know when they get their bills, they can either cut their consumption or get higher salaries or higher wages, and go out there and get that new job,” Jake Berry told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, without remorse, during an interview about the government's plans for the economy.

He added: “That’s the approach the government is taking in trying to create growth.”

While PM Liz Truss has pledged to cap energy bills to a maximum of £2,500 from October, this is still a huge amount more than last year when a typical household paid £1,277 a year at most so to say Berry's comments missed the mark is an understatement.

Meanwhile, his comments came before chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the new government's first U-turn and cancelled proposals to scrap the 45p rate of tax.

Here's how people reacted to Berry's helpful advice:

Union general secretary Christina McAnea said the comments showed the government was “living on another planet”, adding: “If more key workers take the government’s advice, there’ll soon be no one left to run our hospitals, schools and care homes.”

Oh dear.

