The Elder Scrolls 6 release date 'revealed' - but it's not any time soon

A release date for The Elder Scrolls 6 has been revealed by renowned gaming reporter Jason Schreier - and it looks like we've still got a long time to wait before its release.

Bethesda shared a video looking back at the past 40 years and what's in store for the future, confirming The Elder Scrolls 6 will have the title Sentinel.

And on BlueSky, Schreier said the game "is still more than two years away".

"I think a lot of people forget that The Elder Scrolls 6 was only announced in 2018 (along with Starfield) to soften the blow of Fallout 76 - 'don't worry, even though we're making a multiplayer game we've got single-player stuff coming too!'

"Sorry to say this game is still more than two years away!"

Schreier then responded to a comment asking for a reason about his "prediction", saying: "It's not a prediction. I know the time frame the game is targeting."

I think a lot of people forget that The Elder Scrolls VI was only announced in 2018 (along with Starfield) to soften the blow of Fallout 76 — "Don't worry, even though we're making a multiplayer game we've got single-player stuff coming too!"Sorry to say this game is still more than 2 years away!



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— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) November 3, 2026 at 3:53 PM

On X / Twitter, Bethesda also shared an update on development of The Elder Scrolls 6.

It said: "Thank you for 40 years of shared memories. We can't wait to make even more together with The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel.

"Development continues and while it'll be some time before we’re ready to share more, it feels great to finally reveal the name and location with you."

An exact The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel release date and platforms are not currently known at the time of writing.

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