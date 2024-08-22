JD Vance has been accused on social media of insulting a deli owner during a campaign visit in the swing state of Wisconsin.

The Republican vice presidential candidate was out and about in Kenosha where he visited Tenuta’s Deli where he was given a tour and spoke with the owner, employees and customers, as well as posing for plenty of photo opportunities.

Vance also placed a food order - but not before asking the owner a question...

“You have any food here you really don’t like? We’ll take some and feed it to the journalists on the plane,” Trump's running mate asked, as reported by journalist Reese Gorman who posted about the interaction on X, formerly Twitter.

While this was Vance's attempt at humour, it's clear he is not the biggest fan of journalists.

Perhaps because this has something to do with the press coverage about him previously being a "'never-Trumper" or calling leading Democrats “a bunch of childless cat ladies”.

However, by trying to get one over on the journalists Vance's comment has been roasted online as going into a food store and asking if they sell food that is no good probably isn't the best look.

This post has been viewed nearly 6 million times on the social media platform as people reacted by mocking the 40-year-old's comments.

"You guys sell anything that sucks?" quipped one person.

"I hate your store and I hate journalists" is a great stance for the guy whos only job is to make people like the president, said another.





“All that sh**ty food i make to sell to my neighbors, oh yeah, that whole deli bar right there is just absolutely vile,” joked a third.





A person who knows the deli well also went to bat for just how good the food is there.





This sums up Vance's entire campaign so far.

Meanwhile, during his visit, Vance was asked by a reporter about his upcoming debate with Democrat rival Tim Walz.

In response, Vance had another attempt at a zinger: "I have a friend who embellishes and lies a lot, I’m having him stand in for Tim Walz."

And social media users reacted with the same response.

One person wrote: "So he’s practising with Donald Trump?"

"That's sweet that Donald Trump is helping JV with debate prep," another person said.

Someone else added: "So @realDonaldTrump is your debate prep partner?!"

"Is it your running mate?" a fourth person commented.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.