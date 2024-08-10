Completely false horse rumour about Tim Walz spread online by Donald Trump Jr

Donald Trump Jr attempted to start a completely false, not to mention weird, rumour about Tim Walz and was quickly rebuked online.

Trump Jr was seemingly trying to spark something similar to the false made up rumour about JD Vance and couches, which has become widespread on social media – and has been proven to be completely fake.

It concerns a completely made-up rumour that Vance engaged in a sexual act with a couch. Memes soon inundated social platforms, before being officially fact-checked as false information. Even the person behind the joke , made on 15 July, spoke out.

Now, Trump Jr has posted about Walz and tried to smear him with a similarly bizarre and gross fake news story.

Trump Jr, who is the eldest son of Donald Trump, posted on Twitter/X with a spoof “Got Milk” ad, which featured a picture of Walz with a milk moustache and horse in the background.

The bizarre post attempted to insinuate that Walz drinks horse semen, and it was quickly condemned.





The post has been slammed by social media users, with one writing: “Sad. Your desperation is showing.”

Another said: “Your desperation is extremely embarrassing, even by your standards.”

The post also accused Walz of “stolen valor”. Walz joined the National Guard at age 17 and served 24 years in infantry and artillery.

However, prominent figures surrounding the Trump campaign have attempted to scrutinise his military record since he was named as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket, Republicans are questioning both Walz's characterization of his time in uniform and his departure from service.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, the Harris campaign pushed back on the GOP characterization of Walz's service, also pointing out his advocacy for veterans while in the U.S. House.

“After 24 years of military service, Governor Walz retired in 2005 and ran for Congress, where he chaired Veterans Affairs and was a tireless advocate for our men and women in uniform — and as Vice President of the United States he will continue to be a relentless champion for our veterans and military families,” the campaign said.

