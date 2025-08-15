JD Vance reveals his ‘favourite meme’ of himself - and social media isn't happy

Memes surrounding the US vice president, JD Vance, have undergone quite the evolution since he ran alongside Donald Trump in last year’s presidential election - from those based on the made-up claim that the politician once engaged in a NSFW act involving a latex glove and a couch, to the more recent ‘cursed’ image of a bald, egg-like Vance staring intensely at the camera.

He’s since tried to embrace the aforementioned couch gag, but without much success - the latest example being when he was asked by former Trump official Katie Miller (wife of the White House’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller) what his “favourite meme” of him was in the first episode of her new podcast.

“So my favourite meme was – and this is very inappropriate, but maybe it’s not too soon – but you know there was the whole thing about how I was into couches?

“And right after the Pope died, there was- did you see this one,” Vance replied, before him and Miller both burst out laughing.

He continued: “There was just a meme of the Pope, Usha [Vance, his wife] and a couch, and it like took me a second to get it and then when I got it, I was like, ‘man, that’s pretty good. That’s pretty good’.

“In fact, I like to think the left isn’t very good at memeing, so my hope is that a right-winger came up with that, because that was a very funny meme.”

If you don’t get it, progressive Twitter/X account Call to Activism explained it was “referencing three things he f***** since the Pope died shortly after his visit”, branding Vance a “disgusting joke”:

Republicans Against Trump labelled it “weird”:

Another account wrote Vance “tries so hard to be normal and it just comes across as creepy as hell”:

And a fourth despaired and said it was “unbelievable how far the USA has fallen”:

The podcast episode was released on Tuesday, while the vice president is in the UK enjoying a holiday in the Cotswolds, before jetting up to Scotland.

Vance’s prolific holidaying has already seen him labelled ‘Vacay Vance’ by some social media users, as he’s already enjoyed vacations to Disneyland and Greenland, and a family holiday to Ohio for some kayaking.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.