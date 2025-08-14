Watch Trump go on bizarre rant about grass

President Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant about grass during a press conference that was meant to focus on this year's Kennedy Center Honours.

Speaking at the performing arts precinct on Wednesday (August 13) Trump suddenly spiralled from announcing the Kennedy Center’s annual awards, to rambling about “fixing up” DC along with the Kennedy Center grass.

The president said, “We’re going to redo the grass with the finest grasses... I know a lot about grass because I own a lot of golf courses—and if you don’t have good grass, you’re not in business very long.”

