Locals drive giant JD Vance meme through Vice President's holiday spot

The meme of Vice President JD Vance's altered face is being displayed on a van and driven around the Cotswolds where he's reportedly on holiday with his family.

Footage shared by political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon on Tuesday (12 August) shows the van, which features a bald Vance.

The group claim that the doctored picture got a tourist banned from the US after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) found the image on their phone. CBP has denied this.

Referencing the alleged incident, the group said: “This image got a tourist banned from the US. JD Vance said the UK has no free speech, so today this van is following him on his quiet British holiday. How’s that for free speech, JD?”

