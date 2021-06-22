Biden’s press secretary reveals they call Trump the ‘former guy’

White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki revealed in a press conference that they refer to the previous president, Donald Trump as the “former guy.”

The revelation came when journalist Andrew Feinberg asked Psaki if there was “any concern” about Trump’s upcoming visit to Ohio this weekend for campaign-style rallies.

Feinberg questioned whether Trump’s continual insistence that the presidential election was fraudulent and that he won “could result in people being hurt or killed.”

That’s when Psaki shared the amusingly vague nickname for the 45th President.

“Obviously we take the rhetoric of the other... the former guy, as we like to say quite seriously as everyone should,” Psaki responded.

She added that she didn’t have any read-outs or calls with Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, but said she “will see if there is anything from our Homeland Security team to read out.”

Of course, Twitter had a field day when they heard Psaki’s description of Trump.

While others explained why it was a good move for Psaki not to name Donald Trump when the conversation referred to him.

Trump is set to host a campaign-style rally in Ohio to support former Trump advisor, Max Miller against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio).

“Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman,” Trump said of Miller in February.

He described also him as “a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT.”

Rep. Gonzalez is a Republican lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year - so that explains Trump’s motivations.

The event will mark Trump’s first rally address since his speech at a “Stop the Steal” event on 6th January, just before the Capitol insurrection.

The former president will also visit Georgia, North Carolina and Florida, states he won in 2016, and held onto in 2020.