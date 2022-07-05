Jess Phillips has shared her views on Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak's resignations by suggesting other ministers in Johnson's government should do the same.

Speaking to Sky News, the Labour MP slammed those in the Tory party staying loyal to their leader and suggested staying meant they were dipping "their hands in blood."

"I don't see how ministers and secretaries of state can read Sajid Javid's and see Rishi Sunak's resignations and not think that staying is to dip their hands in blood," she said.

It comes after the two ministers resigned this evening following Johnson's handling of the Chris Pincher scandal. Vice chairman of the party Bim Afolami also resigned - on live TV no less - as did Andrew Murrison via a very blurry letter.

But when pressed on how damaging the resignations will be for Johnson, Phillips gave mixed views and compared his conduct to other PMs who have faced no-confidence votes like Theres May. "Boris Johnson is probably done for but this is Boris Johnson and he doesn't live by the same standards set to most people so we shall see," she said.

"Boris Johnson is a man who in the face of absolute calamity he still believes his own hype."

She added: "Boris Johnson has no dignity, he has no standards. These things don't affect him in the same way that they affect others."

We guess we shall wait and see.

